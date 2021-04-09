Nigeria: Elite Athletes to Speak On Expectations for the 2021 Edition Today

9 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will hold a world press conference today to herald the sixth edition of the World Athletics Silver Label Race.

In a statement issued by Head of Communication and Media, Olukayode Thomas, the world press conference which will have in attendance the top elite runners from across the world will hold at the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Thomas explained that only 25 journalists will be attending today's event due to the strict protocols for Covid-19 spelt out by the NDDC as well as the Lagos State Safety Commission.

"Yes, the stage is set for the World Press Conference on Friday, all our elite runners from across the world are here already and are looking forward to the race

"Sincerely, we would have loved to have all our media friends in attendance but due to the strict protocols given us by the Lagos State Sports Commission and even the NDDC, only 25 journalists across the media platforms will be in for the press conference"

Now in its sixth edition, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, the biggest one-day event in Africa usually attracts over 100,000 runners but the number has been reduced to just 300 runners for the 2021 edition.

