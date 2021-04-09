Nigeria: Access Bank Lagos Marathon to Feature Virtual Participation

In a bid to ensure the health and safety of all runners and essential service workers amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, the title sponsors of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Access Bank Plc has announced that the competition will be held virtually for interested 10km runners this year.

The marathon, scheduled for April 10, 2021, can only accommodate 300 runners in line with the guidelines provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Athletics and the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

Speaking on the development, Access Bank's Executive Director of Retail Banking, Victor Etuokwu said, "Our primary consideration is the health and safety of participants, attendees and staff that will be a part of the Lagos City Marathon.

"This is why we decided to have an exclusive virtual event - that allows participants from all over the world to run the race wherever they are.

"While we regret that we can't host the live 10km race and fanfare that have become synonymous with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, we continue to stand with the other sponsors to preserve public health as we look forward to hosting a successful marathon.

"We implore all well-meaning Lagosians to please adhere to the movement guidelines put in place by the Lagos State Government to ensure that the Marathon fulfills its purpose of positively placing Lagos and indeed the whole of Africa on the global map."

Though audience participation may have changed, the organisers have also announced that the race route will largely remain the same. Runners will begin the race from the National Stadium, Surulere, opposite Teslim Balogun Stadium and finish at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.