Namibia: Geingos' Street Cred to Empower Community

9 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

First lady Monica Geingos says she will consult with Erongo governor Neville Andre on an empowerment initiative for the area around a street named after her.

Geingos yesterday officially unveiled the 794 m-long Monica Geingos Street at Extension 10, Mondesa suburb, near the DRC informal settlement.

Geingos said she usually declines requests to have anything named after her, but made an exception in this case because she saw the motivation behing it.

"The council recognised the efforts and invaluable contributions made by madam Monica Geingos towards bridging the gap between participants in the first and second economies.

"This street has been identified as the most appropriate one to symbolise her exceptional work," Swakopmund mayor Louisa Kavita said.

Geingos said the first economy accommodates about 10% of the population, which has access to opportunities and resources to be economically dynamic and sustainable, while the majority of the population falls under the second economy, which is marginal due to a lack of opportunities and resources.

"That is why I agreed to the naming of this street after me. The motivation was strong, considering that we must build a bridge between these economies," she said.

The DRC area has people with no capital, which makes this an opportunity to help them bridge that gap, she said.

Geingos said she accepted the namesake with her "heart and soul" and would take responsibility for it.

She said that although she would not build a house on the street for her retirement, she would consult Andre on an empowerment initiative for the area around the street.

