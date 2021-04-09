Namibia: Nekundi Asses Opuwo-Epupa Road

9 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Mercy Karuuombe

Deputy minister of Works and Transport Veikko Nekundi conducted an inspection on the status of damages of the road between Opuwo and Epupa constituency on Thursday.

This was announced today in a statement issued by the Kunene Regional Council.

According to the statement, Nekundi was accompanied by Kunene region governor Marius Sheya and acting chief regional officer Joseph Jantze.

The statement said the road between Opuwo and Epupa has challenges as it has claimed numerous lives over the years, hence the intervention.

"For the past 3-4 years, the government has been trying to improve roads in Kunene, however, there is still much to be done," the statement reads.

Area manager of the Roads Authority (RA), Jacky Rutz, said the regravelling of the road was done in 2014/15.

Regional engineer from the RA, Kennedy Chigumira, said the highest level of water flowing at some of these cross rivers is at an average of 4 to 5 meters high.

Nekundi encouraged for better coordination between the ministry and regional leadership to best deal with the delays and constraints that hindered the construction of better improved roads, especially the Opuwo urban and Epupa road.

The statement also said there are about 10 crossings of rivers from Opuwo Urban to Epupa that need the construction of strong lasting structures, such as bridges that can withstand the heavy flow of the rivers, especially during the rainy season.

"People traveling on this road are forced to sleep in the bushes alongside the road when the rivers are flowing. Community members traveling to Opuwo for basic services during the rainy season are also affected" the statement reads.

Nekundi called for the scheduling of an urgent meeting with RA, Roads Contractor Company and relevant stakeholders on the importance of road maintenance in the region, focusing on the Opuwo urban and Epupa roads for temporary solutions.

