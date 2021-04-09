Nigeria: APM Terminals Acquires More Equipment to Aid Inspection

9 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Eromosele Abiodun

APM Terminals Apapa has acquired seven new forklifts to facilitate customs examination and improve the movement of heavy materials at the terminal.

Chief Operating Officer of APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said the new equipment, which include six 5tons and one 16tons forklifts, would enable efficient performance of tasks at the Customs examination bay and other units without having to share forklifts with other teams.

He said: "Our engineering maintenance team are undergoing industrial automation and control training for better optimization of the latest RTG fleet and other equipment. The functional training is in phases and cuts across all departments.

"APM Terminals Apapa also recently embarked on massive digitalisation of its operations and services through the deployment of 4G LTE wireless network and the construction of a new Operation Command Centre to enhance service delivery."

"We remain committed to deepening our investment in Apapa to enable us handle-increasing volumes at the port. The additional investments will create capacity to handle growth in the economy to support the Federal Government's efforts on trade growth and improve service delivery across the logistic chain," Knudsen said.

APM Terminals Apapa had last year announced a fresh investment of $80million for the year 2020-2021, bringing the total investment by the company since 2006 to $438 million (approximately N168 billion), the highest investment by any terminal operator in Nigeria.

Since then, the company as part of its fleet renewal and expansion program, has acquired additional cargo handling equipment including 7 Reach Stackers, 2 Empty Handlers, two Mobile Harbour Cranes and four Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs).

With the new acquisitions, APM Terminals Apapa now has 27 RTGs, 13 Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs), several reach stackers, forklifts, empty handlers and specialised terminal trucks in operation. This effectively makes it the best-equipped port terminal in Nigeria.

Read the original article on This Day.

