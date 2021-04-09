Southern Africa: Islamist Insurgents - SADC Moves Closer to Intervention in Mozambique

analysis

Regional leaders moved closer to military intervention in Mozambique on Thursday, deciding to deploy a technical mission immediately to assess what neighbouring countries could do to help Maputo counter a growing Islamist insurgency.

A SADC technical mission to Mozambique, decided at a summit in Maputo on Thursday, is seen as a planning mission for what the leaders called "a proportionate regional response", possibly a military intervention.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa told journalists that the summit had agreed that the standby force of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) "should be resuscitated and capacitated immediately so that it can intervene".

"The defence and security chiefs now have the responsibility to implement the decisions of the double troika," he said. The meeting was a summit of SADC's double troika, comprising the leaders of SADC's troika -- Mozambique, Malawi and Tanzania -- and the troika of SADC's security organ -- Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi has so far resisted appeals by SADC to allow it to intervene to prevent the three-year-old insurgency in northern Mozambique from spilling over Mozambique's borders.

But at Thursday's summit, he offered no objection, according to official sources. The summit was prompted by a major...