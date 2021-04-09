Nigeria: Bandits Release Five More Students in Kaduna

SUB: Three days after bandits released five students out of the 39 abducted from Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State, five more...

Three days after bandits released five students out of the 39 abducted from Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State, five more students have been freed.

This brings to 10, the total number of students that have been released while those still in captivity are 29.

Daily Trust gathered that the students who just regained freedom are currently on their way to the hospital.

Reliable sources told Daily Trust that four male and a female students were picked up by policemen around Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

One of the sources, a security agent, told our correspondent that plans are being made for the students to be moved to a police facility for treatment.

Five students, who were released by bandits on Monday, were later picked up by the Nigerian Army and conveyed to an army hospital for health evaluation.

One of the earlier released students, Francis Paul, had narrated how the bandits selected five of them and asked them to mount motorbikes after which they were dropped off on a highway.

Daily Trust had reported that following continuous negotiations between the bandits and parents of the students, the bandits hinted that the students would be released in batches.

This is the second batch of release; the first batch comprise of Mary Danladi, Abubakar Yakubu, Francis Paul, Obadiya Habakkuk and Amina Yusuf who were reunited with their family on Wednesday.

When contacted for additional information, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to several calls.