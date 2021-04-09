Nigeria: Bandits Release Five More Students in Kaduna

8 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Lami Sadiq

SUB: Three days after bandits released five students out of the 39 abducted from Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State, five more...

Three days after bandits released five students out of the 39 abducted from Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State, five more students have been freed.

This brings to 10, the total number of students that have been released while those still in captivity are 29.

Daily Trust gathered that the students who just regained freedom are currently on their way to the hospital.

Reliable sources told Daily Trust that four male and a female students were picked up by policemen around Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

One of the sources, a security agent, told our correspondent that plans are being made for the students to be moved to a police facility for treatment.

Five students, who were released by bandits on Monday, were later picked up by the Nigerian Army and conveyed to an army hospital for health evaluation.

One of the earlier released students, Francis Paul, had narrated how the bandits selected five of them and asked them to mount motorbikes after which they were dropped off on a highway.

Daily Trust had reported that following continuous negotiations between the bandits and parents of the students, the bandits hinted that the students would be released in batches.

This is the second batch of release; the first batch comprise of Mary Danladi, Abubakar Yakubu, Francis Paul, Obadiya Habakkuk and Amina Yusuf who were reunited with their family on Wednesday.

When contacted for additional information, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to several calls.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.