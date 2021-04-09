Nigeria: North-East Elite Basketball Camp Dunks Off Today

The maiden edition of the North East elite basketball camp 2021 will dunk off today and end on Sunday, April 11 at the Indoor Sports Hall of Gombe in Gombe State.

The camp which is sponsored by two NGOs, Adamu Yola Foundation and Jordan Nwora Foundation will see 60 boys and 40 girls from the North East region sweating it out on the court.

FIBA Instructors Alex Nwora and Nick Sepe with Natosha Cummings-Price (Head, Women's Basketball & Assistant Men's Coach, Eriee Community College) will team up with Cameroonian Head Coach, Lazare Adingone to engage campers and help them improve their skills set.