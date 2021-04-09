Nigeria: North-East Elite Basketball Camp Dunks Off Today

9 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The maiden edition of the North East elite basketball camp 2021 will dunk off today and end on Sunday, April 11 at the Indoor Sports Hall of Gombe in Gombe State.

The camp which is sponsored by two NGOs, Adamu Yola Foundation and Jordan Nwora Foundation will see 60 boys and 40 girls from the North East region sweating it out on the court.

FIBA Instructors Alex Nwora and Nick Sepe with Natosha Cummings-Price (Head, Women's Basketball & Assistant Men's Coach, Eriee Community College) will team up with Cameroonian Head Coach, Lazare Adingone to engage campers and help them improve their skills set.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
WikiLeaks Reveals Museveni's Talks With U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.