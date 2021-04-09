Nigeria: N30 Million From Dangote, N20 Million From Tinubu - Who Gave What At Aisha Buhari's Book Launch

8 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

Prominent Nigerians converged on the Presidential Villa in Abuja for the launch of a book written in honour of First Lady Aisha Buhari on Thursday.

The launch of the biography titled, 'Aisha Buhari: Being different', was well attended even though some of the key persons invited were conspicuously absent.

The book was written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani.

Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Muhammadu Indimi, and Jim Ovia were among those who sent representatives.

But Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and many governors were on ground.

Below is a list of those who bought copies of the book and what they donated.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (N20m),

Alhaji Aliko Dangote (N30m),

Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu (N25m),

Mrs Folorunso Alakija (N10m),

Chief Kessington Adebutu (N10m).

The NGF Chairman and Deputy Senate President promised to send an undisclosed amount of money to purchase theirs on behalf of governors and senators respectively.

Sen. Daisy Danjuma and some others also followed the footsteps of the political office holders.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust.

