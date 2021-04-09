Namibia: Gaomab II Lands Nida Top Job

Fishcor board chairperson, Mihe Gaomab II has been appointed the chief executive officer of the state-owned Namibia Industrial Development Agency (Nida) for five years.

Public enterprises minister Leon Jooste confirmed the appointment yesterday and said Gaomab has challenges awaiting him.

"The Nida chief executive officer has a considerable number of challenges awaiting him. First priority will be to appoint a team of highly competent executives to assist him and thereafter they will have to restore the public's trust and confidence in Nida," he said.

Jooste said Nida has the mandate to unlock economic opportunities and "we want to see them implemented without delay."

Gaomab told The Namibian yesterday he is honoured with the appointment.

"I feel humbled by such a consideration and am aware of the challenging but yet not impossible task and I am sure that with the board and shareholding ministry's guidance and support, I shall contribute to my assignment effectively to realise the objectives of Nida to the best interest of the nation," Gaomab said.

Nida board chairperson, Lionel Matthews told The Namibian that Gaomab will start work on 1 May 2021.

"As a board, we will engage him soon so that we can have him start as soon as possible, perhaps from 1 May 2021, because we need a CEO to start soon so that we can move things forward," Matthews said.

The Namibian has seen the interview report by Visions Consulting - a company owned by Rudi Koekemoer - that was contracted in September last year to facilitate the recruitment process in consultation with the Nida board.

Eleven candidates applied for the position and were interviewed on 30 November and 1 December 2020. They are Gaomab, Kenandei Tjivikua, Tabita Kapembe, Gottlieb Hinda, Philip Namundjebo, Albertina Ngurare, Innocent Kandandu, Eino Mvula, Feitjie Kapofi, Willem Nekwiyu and Michael Humavindu.

The candidates were interviewed by a panel chaired by Twapewa Kadhikwa and consisting of Beata Muteka, Esmeralda Katjaerua and Floris Fleermuys.

According to the report, Gaomab scored 83,70%, beating Humavindu into second place with 83,15% and Mvula with 77,72%.

Gaomab, an economist, has previously held prominent positions in Namibia.

His career began at the Bank of Namibia where he held senior positions. He also worked at the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu), before becoming the Namibia Competition Commission's chief executive officer in July 2013.

Three years later, Gaomab went on to serve at the African Development Bank (AfDB) as one of three executive directors representing Sadc from July 2016 to July 2019.

Gaomab served on various state-owned enterprises boards, including GIPF, Cran and the privately owned Capricon Group.

In 2014, Goamab wrote an opinion piece titled 'Geingonomics in action'.

"Geingonomics offers a convincing case of correcting the deficiencies of the market through appropriate incentives of the public investment that can aid greatly to the long-term development of the Namibian economy," he said.

Last year, Jooste was forced to appoint several interim board members at Fishcor. One of them was Gaomab.