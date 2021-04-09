Namibia: Bridge Football On the Horizon

EIGHT days from today, 238 clubs will kick off the 2020-21 transitional football season. Tomorrow, the Namibia Football Association will officially reactivate the domestic game when it launches the debut Namibia Football Premier League campaign, first and second divisions, Women Super League and MTC NFA Cup.

"We have decided to activate Namibian football for the betterment of those who are so passionate about the game, and especially our valuable footballers who were seriously affected, not by reasons of their making, but purely by football politics," said NPFL league director Mabos Vries.

"... let us football people develop our game and let us leave politics to politicians."

Yesterday, the 12 NPFL clubs were drawn into two groups to begin the first phase of the competition.

In Group A are Mighty Gunners, Tigers, Eleven Arrows, Young African, Black Africa and Tura Magic. Group B consists of Civics, Citizens, Julinho Sporting, Orlando Pirates, Blue Waters, Young Brazilians.

The opening phase of the game format will see the teams competing on a round-robin basis. Each club will play five games.

The teams will then play the next stage home and away based on accumulated points and log position. This means the top two teams of each group will be placed in the Golden League; third and fourth will continue in the Silver League; with the Bronze League for those placing fifth and sixth.

Upon completion of the action, the winners of each league will be crowned on 31 July. The same concept will be adopted for all divisions.

There will be no relegation or promotion as these are preparatory leagues "meant to keep players active and fit" ahead of the 2021/2022 season estimated to commence in August and close in June 2022, Vries said.

In essence, the transitional leagues are an extended pre-season.

"On 17 April, the lower leagues will start the preliminary stage of the MTC NFA Cup while the top tier league kicks off its programme. We are very excited about what we see in the pipeline," said Vries.