South Africa: Nafiz Modack Arranged 2019 Hand Grenade Hit On Charl Kinnear, State Claims

8 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The State dropped a bombshell in the Parow Regional Court when it claimed that alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack ordered a hit on the late Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) section commander Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

State prosecutor Blaine Lazarus made this statement on Thursday, 8 April during the bail application of Amaal Jantjies, linked to a hand grenade incident at Kinnear's house in Gearing Street, Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on 23 November 2019.

Lazarus told the court about a meeting on 14 November 2019 during which the hand grenade plan was allegedly arranged.

"Nafiz Modack arranged the hit on Lieutenant-Colonel Kinnear. Modack, one of your phones sends you the address of Kinnear, asking that you forward it to Janick [Adonis] and that he knows what to do with it," said Lazarus.

Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was assassinated outside his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town. (Photo: Noor Slamdien) Anti-Gang unit head Major-General André Lincoln. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais)

This, the State said, is contained in affidavits from Kinnear and AGU head Major-General André Lincoln.

Jantjies, during her initial evidence-in-chief on 12 January, testified that Kinnear and Lincoln had orchestrated the grenade incident. She said...

