Sudan: HUDO Reveals - Two Farmers Killed in South Kordofan

9 April 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Habila — The Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) reported yesterday that the bodies of two farmers were found in Kortala in the Habila locality, South Kordofan, on March 28. A case was filed at the Habila police station, but there has been no further investigation.

The tied bodies that were found were those of Ibrahim Aboun (70) and his son Mujahid Ibrahim (30). They were found by cattle keepers in the El Teital forest near Kortala.

The cattle keepers reported the case to the Habila police, who took the bodies to Habila hospital for a post-mortem. After the post-mortem, the police handed over the dead to the relatives for burial. The post mortem report indicated that the two farmers died of bullet wounds.

The police did not carry out further investigations and it remains unknown who is behind the attack.

One of the victims' relatives informed HUDO that the two men were in the forest for the purpose of making charcoal.

HUDO expressed its concerns about the safety of civilians in conflict areas and called upon the Sudanese government to address the insecurity in the Nuba Mountains. The organisation also called to dissolve the government militias and disarm people with unlicensed firearms.

Earlier this year, South Kordofan witnessed protests over the rampant insecurity in the region. At the start of January, Radio Dabanga reported on the recent surge in violence and crime in the western parts of South Kordofan. People are particularly frustrated about the lack of police action.

