Ghana: 2 in Custody for Stealing Motor Cycle

9 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two persons have been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing a motor cycle at Korle Bu in Accra on Tuesday.

The suspects, Majid Alhassan, 21 and Emmanuel Kofi, 19 are in the custody of the police assisting investigations.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on Tuesday at about 11:00am, one Wisdom Argo made a report at the Korle Bu police station of his stolen motor bike.

She said according to the complainant he parked his motor bike with registration number M-21-GW1767 in front of the Korle Bu blood bank gate and went inside the premises to donate blood.

DSP Tenge stated that 30 minutes after his return, the bike could not be traced.

She said based on information, Alhassan and Kofi were apprehended and led the police to Ayigbe town near Korle Bu.

The Police said investigations into the case were ongoing, adding that the suspects would be arraigned soon.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.