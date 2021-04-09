South Africa: Expropriation Bill Must Include Guarantees to Safeguard the Market Value of Property

8 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bongiwe Kunene

The government should automatically guarantee the difference between 'just and equitable' compensation and market value. Where mortgaged land is acquired at less than market value, the state should pay the financial institution the difference between expropriation compensation and the outstanding amount, up to the property's market value.

Expropriation of property at below market value or with nil compensation looms large for all property owners, investors and savers in South Africa. The values of farms, homes and business premises, as well as financial products that are based on these assets - such as bonds and derivatives - are at risk from this.

The market value of land-based property in South Africa is estimated at R7.5-trillion, much of which is made up of the homes and savings of ordinary people. Banks, which hold in trust the savings of South African workers, professionals and businesses, have extended about R1.6-trillion in mortgages to borrowers.

Banks are mindful of the need to protect the interests of their customers, who are depositors and borrowers. The Banking Association South Africa (Basa) has made a detailed submission on the Expropriation Bill, which will give effect to the proposed amendment to section 25 of the Constitution that aims to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.