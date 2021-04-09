South Africa: Expropriation Bill Must Include Guarantees to Safeguard the Market Value of Property

analysis

The government should automatically guarantee the difference between 'just and equitable' compensation and market value. Where mortgaged land is acquired at less than market value, the state should pay the financial institution the difference between expropriation compensation and the outstanding amount, up to the property's market value.

Expropriation of property at below market value or with nil compensation looms large for all property owners, investors and savers in South Africa. The values of farms, homes and business premises, as well as financial products that are based on these assets - such as bonds and derivatives - are at risk from this.

The market value of land-based property in South Africa is estimated at R7.5-trillion, much of which is made up of the homes and savings of ordinary people. Banks, which hold in trust the savings of South African workers, professionals and businesses, have extended about R1.6-trillion in mortgages to borrowers.

Banks are mindful of the need to protect the interests of their customers, who are depositors and borrowers. The Banking Association South Africa (Basa) has made a detailed submission on the Expropriation Bill, which will give effect to the proposed amendment to section 25 of the Constitution that aims to...