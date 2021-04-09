South Africa: Powder Keg At Gauteng's Blyvoor Mine - Management and Union Ask for State Intervention

8 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The fuse linked to the Blyvoor mine's powder keg is getting shorter. The gold mine in western Gauteng remains shut amid a standoff between management and the National Union of Mineworkers, amid new but unverifiable reports of violence. Both sides have appealed to the government to intervene, but the state seems to be on mute.

On Thursday, Blyvoor management sources said the entrance to the mine remained blocked by 60 members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) who were fired last week for taking part in a wildcat strike.

NUM's tart response is, "Nonsense!"

"Our workers are at their own homes today. They have not blocked the mine. They are waiting for the company to call them to work. Our members are not blocking the road... it might be other people," Zimisele Ponti, NUM's Carletonville regional chairperson, told Business Maverick.

However, the company did score a goal of its own, winning a high court injunction against NUM, restraining it from "blocking or in any way preventing access to the Blyvoor Gold Mine and/or Doornfontein Village".

NUM is also, among other restrictions, restricted from disrupting the mine's business, intimidating and threatening or assaulting the employees. The court order also directs...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

