Zimbabwe: Masarira's Warrant of Arrest Cancelled

9 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi has cancelled a warrant of arrest he had issued against opposition politician Ms Linda Masarira for absconding court on Wednesday.

Masarira (38) is facing allegations of selling her landlord's property worth US$3 140 before converting the money to her own use.

She was facing theft of trust property charges when she appeared before Mr Mangosi.

The court heard that sometime in January 2018 Lawrence Madamombe, the landlord, left his property in Masasrira's custody at his house in Marlborough in Harare.

It is alleged that when Madamombe went to collect his property from Masarira later that year he realised that the property was missing.

The court heard that upon inquiring from Masarira, Madamombe discovered that she had sold his property and converted the money to her own use.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.