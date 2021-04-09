Namibia: Nauseb Demands More From Gladiators

Robert Nauseb says the Brave Gladiators should have scored more than the four unanswered goals against Angola in Wednesday's friendly match.

Making a return to international football in over a year, the Gladiators were superior to Angola's Welwitschias in every facet of the entertaining encounter played at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

As good as they were, head coach Nauseb lamented that the margin of victory was not greater.

"We are happy with the score, but the score line is not a true reflection of the game. We should have had more goals," said Nauseb

He challenged the team to be more clinical in the second match against their neighbours on Saturday.

"We look forward to the second game, which will be a bit different because we're playing a team that is a little bit tired after today's match," Nauseb said.

"The only thing I'm happy with is that the girls put the game plan to work. But, Saturday we play again and we will surely make changes."

Influential captain Zenatha Coleman lived up to her star billing, showing her class, as she netted a brace and had a hand in the opening goal on 21 minutes when she won a penalty.

After escaping her marker, the Sevilla forward raced through on goal but was upended by Angolan goalkeeper Domingos Kinanga.

Winger Thomalina Adams coolly dispatched the spot-kick.

Player of the match Coleman extended the home side's lead with a clinical lob from an acute angle after finding space on the left-hand side just before the break.

The Gladiators had several chances to add to their tally after the break, but poor finishing and sturdy defending kept the score line at 2-0 until the 53rd minute when Coleman tapped home from close range, rounding off superb play down the right by Adams.

The final goal on 64 minutes was a carbon copy of the one before, as substitute Millicent Hikuam tapped in to complete the rout.

The Gladiators' last international engagement was at the 2019 edition of Cosafa Women's Cup in South Africa, but missed out last year because of a lack of funds.

Both sides are using the friendlies to build up towards the Cosafa tournament and 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for later this year.