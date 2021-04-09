Namibia: Nauseb Demands More From Gladiators

9 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sheefeni Nikodemus

Robert Nauseb says the Brave Gladiators should have scored more than the four unanswered goals against Angola in Wednesday's friendly match.

Making a return to international football in over a year, the Gladiators were superior to Angola's Welwitschias in every facet of the entertaining encounter played at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

As good as they were, head coach Nauseb lamented that the margin of victory was not greater.

"We are happy with the score, but the score line is not a true reflection of the game. We should have had more goals," said Nauseb

He challenged the team to be more clinical in the second match against their neighbours on Saturday.

"We look forward to the second game, which will be a bit different because we're playing a team that is a little bit tired after today's match," Nauseb said.

"The only thing I'm happy with is that the girls put the game plan to work. But, Saturday we play again and we will surely make changes."

Influential captain Zenatha Coleman lived up to her star billing, showing her class, as she netted a brace and had a hand in the opening goal on 21 minutes when she won a penalty.

After escaping her marker, the Sevilla forward raced through on goal but was upended by Angolan goalkeeper Domingos Kinanga.

Winger Thomalina Adams coolly dispatched the spot-kick.

Player of the match Coleman extended the home side's lead with a clinical lob from an acute angle after finding space on the left-hand side just before the break.

The Gladiators had several chances to add to their tally after the break, but poor finishing and sturdy defending kept the score line at 2-0 until the 53rd minute when Coleman tapped home from close range, rounding off superb play down the right by Adams.

The final goal on 64 minutes was a carbon copy of the one before, as substitute Millicent Hikuam tapped in to complete the rout.

The Gladiators' last international engagement was at the 2019 edition of Cosafa Women's Cup in South Africa, but missed out last year because of a lack of funds.

Both sides are using the friendlies to build up towards the Cosafa tournament and 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for later this year.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.