Namibia: Two Granted Bail for Possession of Cannabis

9 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — Two Rundu residents were on Tuesday granted bail of N$2 000 each when they appeared on charges of dealing in and possession of cannabis.

Fransisku Mbanze Mandere (22) and Simsoni Siwana Haingura (27) appeared before Rundu magistrate Barry Mufana.

The duo was arrested during a police search at around 05h49 on Sunday at the Mahenzere village in the Kavango West region when they were found in possession of four small plastic bags of cannabis valued at around N$2 726.

Their next court date is 17 June 2021.

Failure to appear in court will result in warrants of arrest and their bail will provisionally be cancelled after which the bail money will provisionally be forfeited to the state.

In their first routine court appearance, their rights to legal representation were explained to them and they both indicated that they would conduct their own defence.

