Zimbabwe: President Mourns Accident Victims

President Mnangagwa has sent his condolences following the death of nine people, mostly participants of the country's liberation war, in a road traffic accident on Tuesday.

He appealed to motorists and road users to exercise extreme caution all the time in order to avoid loss of life through accidents.

"The death on Tuesday afternoon of nine people in a horrific road accident which occurred along the highway between Rusape and Mutare came as a great shock to me.

"This road tragedy overshadowed what had passed as a relatively peaceful Easter holiday for our nation."

"I was deeply saddened to learn that most of the victims of this accident were members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators Association who were on their way to Mutare for a scheduled meeting by their association," said President Mnangagwa in a statement.

"Our country cannot afford to lose precious lives needlessly through road accidents, the majority of which are attributable to human error. Life is sacrosanct and everyone of us has a duty to respect and safeguard it."