Tunisia: Technology-Startups - 2nd Edition of Startup Tunisia Programme Kicked Off

Tunis/Tunisia — The 2nd edition of the national programme "Startup Tunisia" was kicked off on Thursday afternoon by Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, at the El Ghazala technopark in the governorate of Ariana.

This programme aimed at positioning Tunisia as a privileged regional destination and as a national incentive site for the creation and attraction of startups, is part of the "Digital Tunisia" strategy.

The latter seeks to promote Tunisia as a hub for startups in the southern Mediterranean region, the Arab world and the African Continent.

At the innovation centre of the El Ghazala technopark, the PM familiarised with a number of technological projects developed by Tunisian competences in the digital field, according to a Prime Ministry press release.

This innovation centre, built in a short period of time, houses 16 innovative technological projects in various fields (blockchain, cyber security, artificial intelligence).

It has also played an important role in the development of technological solutions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, some of which have been internationally recognised.

On this occasion, Hichem Mechichi awarded the "Startup Label" to 25 new startups.

During the event, organised on the second anniversary of the Startup Act, Mechichi said that the "Startup Tunisia" initiative is part of the national strategy to encourage private initiative and fight unemployment by promoting project creation and innovation.

The Startup Tunisia initiative, devised in partnership with the private sector and civil society, is a comprehensive vision of the investment operation, taking into consideration the legal, technical and economic aspects and aimed to put an end to bureaucracy and the red tape and to prepare a climate conducive to the creation of innovative startups and in line with the technological advances in the various sectors, he recalled.

The prime minister pointed out that this initiative has proven, two years after its launch, its capacity to encourage the creation of startups that employ thousands of national competences, despite the difficulties caused by the health crisis.

He affirmed the State's willingness to set up the necessary mechanisms to boost its cooperation and partnership with national startups in order to make the most of the technological solutions they develop to modernise administrative services, commending the effort exerted by national startups in the development of digital solutions to combat COVID-19.