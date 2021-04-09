South Africa: Developed Countries Urged to Revisit Climate Change Targets

The 30th BASIC Ministerial Meeting on Climate Change has urged developed countries to revisit their climate change mitigation targets while also urging them to provide support to developing countries.

In a joint statement at the conclusion of the 30th BASIC Ministerial Meeting on Climate Change on Thursday, Ministers said the substantial gaps in mitigation, adaptation and support provided by developed countries to developing countries in the pre-2020 period must be counter-balanced by ambitious climate change action by developed countries in the post-2020 period.

"They urged developed countries to revisit their targets on mitigation under the Convention and the Kyoto Protocol, and fulfil their commitments of providing support to developing countries," said the Brazil, South Africa, India and China (BASIC) Ministers.

The two-day virtual meeting hosted by India got underway on Wednesday and was chaired by Prakash Javadekar the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change of the Republic of India.

In addition, the Ministers emphasised the necessity for the Glasgow Climate Change Conference to deliver a breakthrough on financing for developing countries, noting that finance is the key enabler of enhanced ambition and climate action. This is particularly at a time when developing countries are facing multiple developmental challenges and the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Developed countries shall provide new and additional, sustained, predictable, adequate and timely finance, technology development and transfer and capacity- building support to developing countries with a significant public funded component, with less conditionality and more reasonable co-financing requirements, open markets and carry out practical technological cooperation, which will serve as the basis for mutual trust and for the comprehensive and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement."

The Ministers said such support must not exacerbate the existing debt crisis confronting many developing countries.

Also known as COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is scheduled to be held in Glasgow, the United Kingdom, in November 2021.

The meeting which was attended by South Africa's Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy, welcomed South Africa's offer to host the 31st BASIC Ministerial Meeting on Climate Change in 2022.