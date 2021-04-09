Tunisia: Kais Saied Chairs Commemoration Ceremony of April 9, 1938 Events

Tunis/Tunisia — A ceremony commemorating the 83rd anniversary of the April 9, 1938 events (Martyrs' Day) was held on Friday at the martyrs' square in Sejoumi, according to a Presidency of the Republic press release.

President Kais Saied laid a wreath of flowers at the foot of the memorial, erected in tribute to the martyrs and recited the Fatiha in their memory.

He saluted the national flag to the sound of the national anthem. Three cannon shots were fired on this occasion.

The ceremony was attended by Speaker of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) Rached Ghannouchi, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and Defence Minister Brahim Bertégi.

The governor and the mayor of Tunis as well as the members of the High Council of the Armed Forces were also present.

The events of April 9, 1938 were a decisive turning point in the history of the national liberation struggle, which led to the major political changes that culminated in the independence of Tunisia on March 20, 1956 and the proclamation of the Republic on July 25, 1957.

Thousands of Tunisians rallied since April 7, 1938 in protest movements, crowned on April 9 of the same year by the organisation of two large marches led by Ali Belhouane and Mongi Slim.

The protesters demanded the creation of a Tunisian parliament.

Several symbols of the national movement were arrested during these events, which recorded, for the first time, the participation of women in protests.

According to an updated press release of the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State raised on the fringes of the ceremony the issue of the measures announced on Wednesday evening, notably the curfew during the month of Ramadan.

Kais Saied called for the need to take into consideration the proposals of the scientific committee as well as the aspects related to the economic and social situation in the country.

The Head of State also underlined the need to identify all the considerations to be taken into account and to foresee the necessary measures with the possibility of reviewing them according to the evolution of the situation in the regions.

The President of the Republic had earlier visited the Borj Cedria cemetery, where he recited the Fatiha in memory of Revolution martyr Mohamed Hanchi, and laid a wreath of flowers on his grave.

Saied then paid a visit to the home of the deceased, saying that the martyrs' day is for all the country's martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for freedom, independence and dignity.