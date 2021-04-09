Zimbabwe: President Launches Rebranded MTB

9 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

President Mnangagwa has described the future of the country as brighter with the economy steadily growing while institutions of higher learning remain seedbeds of innovation through industrial parks thus bolstering modernisation and industrialisation agenda.

He was addressing delegates in Harare today where he was launching a rebranded and new look Management Training Bureau in Msasa.

"Our institutions of higher learning remain seedbeds for innovative ideas, inventions and the hallmark for our nation building, growth and development. I thus applaud the sector for heeding my call to set up innovation hubs and industrial parks to bolster our modernisation and industrialisation agenda," said President Mnangagwa.

"The future is indeed brighter and our economy is steadily growing through cross cutting and responsive development interventions which leave no one and no place behind."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.