Zimbabwe: President Launches Rebranded MTB

President Mnangagwa has described the future of the country as brighter with the economy steadily growing while institutions of higher learning remain seedbeds of innovation through industrial parks thus bolstering modernisation and industrialisation agenda.

He was addressing delegates in Harare today where he was launching a rebranded and new look Management Training Bureau in Msasa.

"Our institutions of higher learning remain seedbeds for innovative ideas, inventions and the hallmark for our nation building, growth and development. I thus applaud the sector for heeding my call to set up innovation hubs and industrial parks to bolster our modernisation and industrialisation agenda," said President Mnangagwa.

"The future is indeed brighter and our economy is steadily growing through cross cutting and responsive development interventions which leave no one and no place behind."