South Africa: Western Cape Community Safety On Fighting Crime

press release

The Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) Officers continue to make significant strides in fighting crime as part of the Western Cape Safety Plan.

Western Cape Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz said: "As part of our Safety Plan, close to 500 LEAP officers have already been deployed into violence hotspots, where they are working with SAPS to keep our communities safe. On 1 July, 250 more LEAP Officers will be deployed, and on 1 October 2021 a further 250 LEAP Officers will be deployed, bringing the total number of LEAP officers on our streets to 1000. The Western Cape Government is doing whatever it takes to ensure we achieve our top priority of realising a safe and prosperous province."

For the week 22 March to 28 March 202, consolidated successes in the areas of deployment include:

3368 person searches;

123 house searches;

326 vehicle check points and vehicle searches;

49 follow up visits to ensure shebeen closures;

31 inspections of on-consumption and off-consumption liquor premises;

111 Autonomous, integrated and joint operations with SAPS.

LEAP Officers further made 41 arrests during the period under review, which included:

23 arrested for possession and dealing of drugs;

9 arrested for possession of dangerous weapons;

1 arrested for possession of illegal ammunition;

3 arrested for possession of an imitation firearm;

2 arrested for trading without a liquor license;

3 arrested for possession of presumed stolen property.

In addition to the above, LEAP Officers confiscated mandrax tablets, dagga, Unga and Ecstasy. 14,5 packets of tik were also confiscated, while 62 abandoned packets were found.

Minister Fritz said, "On behalf of all the people in our communities, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the LEAP Officers for the diligence and professionalism with which they have executed their duties. Their work in support of SAPS is already making an impact and leading to our goal of ensuring safer communities."