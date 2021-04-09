South Africa: Western Cape Community Safety On Fighting Crime

9 April 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) Officers continue to make significant strides in fighting crime as part of the Western Cape Safety Plan.

Western Cape Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz said: "As part of our Safety Plan, close to 500 LEAP officers have already been deployed into violence hotspots, where they are working with SAPS to keep our communities safe. On 1 July, 250 more LEAP Officers will be deployed, and on 1 October 2021 a further 250 LEAP Officers will be deployed, bringing the total number of LEAP officers on our streets to 1000. The Western Cape Government is doing whatever it takes to ensure we achieve our top priority of realising a safe and prosperous province."

For the week 22 March to 28 March 202, consolidated successes in the areas of deployment include:

3368 person searches;

123 house searches;

326 vehicle check points and vehicle searches;

49 follow up visits to ensure shebeen closures;

31 inspections of on-consumption and off-consumption liquor premises;

111 Autonomous, integrated and joint operations with SAPS.

LEAP Officers further made 41 arrests during the period under review, which included:

23 arrested for possession and dealing of drugs;

9 arrested for possession of dangerous weapons;

1 arrested for possession of illegal ammunition;

3 arrested for possession of an imitation firearm;

2 arrested for trading without a liquor license;

3 arrested for possession of presumed stolen property.

In addition to the above, LEAP Officers confiscated mandrax tablets, dagga, Unga and Ecstasy. 14,5 packets of tik were also confiscated, while 62 abandoned packets were found.

Minister Fritz said, "On behalf of all the people in our communities, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the LEAP Officers for the diligence and professionalism with which they have executed their duties. Their work in support of SAPS is already making an impact and leading to our goal of ensuring safer communities."

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.