Zimbabwe: More Cabinet Ministers Take Up the Jab

9 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Government ministers continue to lead by example and rally behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa's call for people to embrace the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka and Women Affairs , Community Development and Small and Medium Enterprises Deputy Minister, Jenipher Mhlanga this morning were inoculated against Covid-19 at Chinhoyi University of Technology during national dress provincial competitions.

Other leaders who received their jabs include Zanu-Pf Mashonaland West provincial councillor, Cde Martha Munondo and Makonde RDC's vice chairman Cde Martha Paul.

They all encouraged people to embrace the vaccines as it was the only way to defeat the novel virus.

At least 34 contestants participated in the competition where five designed outfits were voted the best.

Designers took part in traditional chiefs' outfits and Presidential shirts design, among other competitions.

