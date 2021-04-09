South Africa: Parliament Calls for Speed in Implementation of Traditional and Khoisan Leadership Act

9 April 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs calls upon the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to accelerate the execution of the processes that must be followed before the Khoi-San can take their rightful place in the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL) and be recognised as public office bearers according to the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers Act.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Faith Muthambi, said: "Many Khoi-San leaders and Khoi-San communities have waited a very long time for the proclamation of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act. As a committee, we have also been expressing concern around the delayed proclamation of the Act, as this amounts to making unfulfilled promises to the people."

The committee had an engagement last night with the department, the NHTL and traditional leaders on the implementation of the Traditional Leadership Act and to receive an update on the 2017 Indaba resolutions. Briefing the committee, Deputy Minister Mr Obed Bapela said the Indaba made 17 resolutions, which he likened to the National Development Plan, as they clearly define the short-, medium- and long-term objectives of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

According to the committee, another provision of note in the Act concerns the Minister's intervention where premiers fail to resolve leadership disputes over the recognition of traditional leaders below the level of kings and queens. The committee had previously expressed concern around the increasing number of such disputes, where the government was at the centre of confusion. These disputes create serious divisions and feuds within the affected communities.

The department had previously indicated to the committee that legislation vested the responsibility to resolve traditional leadership disputes of this nature with the provinces. The committee found this frustrating, as it felt that the department was shifting the responsibility away from itself.

The Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act now removes all doubt and provides certainty that the Minister responsible for traditional affairs has the authority to intervene in instances where provinces fail to resolve recognition disputes, in consultation with the Premier.

The Chairperson of the NHTL, Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu said they are happy with the proclamation of the Act and the fact that the leaders of Khoi-San communities will now be part of the institution. However, the NHTL is disappointed with the slow pace of the promulgation of the Traditional Leadership and Khoi-San Bill and the lack of clarity surrounding the budget for its implementation.

The committee will have a follow-up engagement with the department and the NHTL on the implementation of the Indaba resolutions.

