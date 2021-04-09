Zimbabwe Maintains Position On INF World Rankings

Zimbabwe maintained their 12th position on the latest International Netball Federation rankings released today despite more than a year of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were no changes to the positions of the top 22 teams with Australia retaining the first position.

South Africa, Malawi and Uganda maintained their 5th, 6th and 7th positions on the rankings

Zimbabwe moved a place up to position 12 mind-last year and that came as a positive development for the country.

It increased chances for local players to be signed by some of the world's best leagues such as the Vitality Netball Superleague in the UK, where Gem's captain Felisitus Kwangwa is now turning out for Surrey Storm.

The latest World Rankings reflect matches played since November 29, 2020 up to March 31, 2021.

The Gems have not been active for the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While some countries have begun playing, locally the sport is still to return to competition.

The national association has revealed that they are looking forward to getting back to competition and have a number of events they are looking forward to including the Africa Cup and the Pent Series in Namibia, which is important for rankings.

Other African countries such as South Africa, Uganda and Namibia have already started playing. They met in the Spar Challenge Tri Nations netball tournament in Cape Town last month.

Zimbabwe last played a competitive match at the Africa Cup in October, 2019.