Namibia: I Want to Be Crowned African King - Jarman

Local boxer Anthony Jarman, whose fight against Paulinus 'John John' Ndjolonimu will headline tomorrow's 'Together as One Part 3' Boxing Bonanza at Windhoek Country Club, says his focus is on being crowned an African champion.

The two boxers will be the main acts at tomorrow's boxing bonanza where the two will face off for the vacant WBO Africa super middleweight title over 10 rounds.

Jarman, who boasts a record of 21 fights, 17 wins, one draw and three losses, told New Era Sport that there will be no room for errors when he squares off against the equally dangerous Ndjolonimu as the bout will be a defining moment for his career.

The lanky hard-knuckle pugilist reassured his fans that he is well prepared and mentally ready to put Ndjolonimu on the sword come tomorrow night.

"As far as Saturday's encounter is concerned, I am ready and well prepared. I and my coach have been in the gym for some time now training hard for this specific bout against a very good opponent. All I can say now is on winning the fight and that's what I've been telling myself," he said.

In the main supporting bout to the Jarman vs Ndjolonimu fight, Sebastianus 'Iron Fists' Nathanael will square off for the vacant WBO Africa featherweight title against Zimbabwe's Hassan Milanzi. The bonanza is staged by the MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing & Fitness Academy.

Other undercard fights to be witnessed on the night will be Max Ipinge, who will take on Silongo Shikongo in a super middleweight division, and Shifiona Tomas who will face David Johannes in a featherweight four-rounder. Also in action will be Philipus Nghitumbwa against Matheus Jonas in the bantamweight division and Martin Mukungu against Sakaria Shihima also in the bantamweight category. Many more exciting undercard fights are lined up in the same evening.

The event will be staged with a limited number of attendees but will be broadcast live on NBC TV and live-streamed on all social media platforms.