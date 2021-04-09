Namibia's Gems in the Spotlight

The 2021 Miss Namibia beauty pageant crowning show will be held virtually on 5 June 2021 at the Country Club, Resort and Casino.

"Until otherwise decided, the show will also be broadcasted on NBC. We have a big team and need to abide by Covid-19 protocols," the pageant's national director Connie Maritz told VIBEZ!.

The Top 16 contestants are:

Shahida van Zyl

I am pursuing my second human resource degree and strongly stand for youth development. I believe that investment towards the youth is a great investment into the future of Namibia.

Chelsi Shikongo

I hail from Walvis Bay. I'm an international model and a full-time creator and activists who stand for body neutrality. Young women need to appreciate their creativity and be confident.

Aurelia Samuyenga

I am a final-year student majoring in business management. I stand for change and creating and fostering a society that embraces women as leaders. Women and young girls are not encouraged enough to be leaders; neither are they expected to become leaders. 32% of our Cabinet is made up of women, and only 15% of CEOs in state-owned enterprises are women.

Chane Ann Marshall

I am a qualified dermatologist, currently working with both local and international doctors. I stand for every future leader that has lost hope in their dreams. I also want to inspire and empower the young ones into achieving all they set their minds to. Always remember that you have a purpose and there is a calling upon your life.

Annerie Mare

I come from Kamanjab and currently busy with a Bachelor's Degree in Counselling. I hope that Namibia becomes a self-sufficient country. I believe that agriculture is the pillar of our economy.

Milumbe Katowa

I am a pharmacist intern and entrepreneur and stand for health and youth development. A youth that stands for dreams, innovation and new opportunities. The agents of change are the youth and for them to be able to invest towards the future, they need to invest in the youth.

Andeline Wieland

I am driven by the passion to run my businesses. I am a two-degree holder, a jewellery designer and a performer. I advocate for body positivity and the slogan 'health not size'. This is because about 90% of women are unhappy with the way they look, and I believe that we should break down the unrealistic beauty standards from society.

Lizandri Erasmus

I hail from Okahandja, pursuing a Pre-Primary Education diploma. I am passionate about youth, sports and the love for music. I truly believe that if you can dream, you can achieve it.

Chloe Brandt

Hailing from the resourceful Uis in the Erongo region, I am a law graduate who stands for women empowerment, education and justice. I am currently the Public's Choice title holder for 2021.

Prisca Anyolo

I am a journalism graduate, a presenter and a self-taught makeup artist from Windhoek. I am an advocate for the eradication of poverty in Namibia. I am currently the Miss Debutant 2021 titleholder.

Helvi Amadhila

I am a qualified dentist from Ongwediva, passionate about health and youth development and women empowerment. Love is a driving force that propels people to do what they do.

Chantay Njawella

I am an aspiring doctor and Miss Namibia 2021 Wild Card. I plan to invest in a young Namibian's dream by sharing her own life experiences.

Happy Auala

I am a graphic designer and self-taught fashion designer from Windhoek. I believe that I am an elevator who is ready and determined to carry the country to greater heights. I stand for inclusivity and believe that through investments in entrepreneurship and skills development, there will be equal opportunities.

Stella da Costa

I am an office administrator from Opuwo. I believe in the power of achieving anything regardless of the circumstances or background. I have joined the pageant to represent the less fortunate and marginalised communities.

Michelle Mukuve

I am a student at the University of Namibia currently studying entrepreneurship, born and bred in Rundu and hold the Miss Rundu title. Confidence is the best outfit one can wear and I pride myself daily on being better than the person I was yesterday.

Ester Ashipala

I am from Namibia's capital city - Windhoek. A call centre agent who stands for self-empowerment as it improves the community.