South Africa: Inside Cabinet During Zuma's Nkandla Scandal

8 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rob Davies

In his memoir, 'Towards a New Deal: A Political Economy of the Times of My Life', published by Jonathan Ball, former Trade and Industry minister Rob Davies looks back on the inner workings of the South African government in the democratic era, not least the evolution of tenderpreneurs and how the Nkandla scandal played out -- and why those in government were inclined to give Zuma the benefit of the doubt.

The ANC-led government entered its fifth term with an own goal: an electricity crisis. This was long in the making. It dated back to decisions taken in the 1990s that there was no need to invest in new power stations as there was "overcapacity", and perhaps also to a sense in some quarters that Eskom, the national electricity supplier, would be privatised and private investors would come in. The process of awarding tenders, and the vested interests that emerged from this, together with a failure to carry out proper preventive maintenance, on top of outright bad management at Eskom, led, by the end of 2014, to both planned and unplanned power outages (known euphemistically as "load shedding").

The R1-trillion infrastructure build programme undertaken during the fourth term came to...

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

