Zimbabwe: Chitsurura Gets Gold At the Ongoing SA Jnr Champs

9 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

It was good day for Harare Amateur Swimming team captain Tanatsirwa Chitsurura as she picked another medal on Thursday at the ongoing South Africa Junior Championships in Durban.

Chitsurura got her second medal, a gold in the 50m butterfly in a 30.72 seconds as the competition that got underway on Tuesday entered day three.

The 16-year-old had on Wednesday claimed bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

Limbikani Kalipengule also had a good day in the pool to pick his first medal at the competition when he settled for a silver medal in 100m freestyle, in 1 minute 03.58 seconds.

It was also a personal best time for Kalipengule, who also had a personal best time of 31.19 seconds in the 50m butterfly despite not making a podium finish.

Saira Ramajan also posted a personal best of 33.09 seconds in the same event for the girls.

Other swimmers that had personal best times include Wisdom Shumba, who is also the captain for the team, S'busisio Msimanga, Jayden Malandu and Mkhuseli Mahobele.

Shumba got a personal best in the 100m freestyle in 1 minute 00.94 seconds while Msimanga posted a time of 1 minute 10.35 seconds.

Malandu had a time of 1 minute 05.82 seconds and Mahobele got a personal best of 1 minute 08.02 seconds.

In the 100m backstroke Malandu posted a personal best time of 1 minute 30.59 seconds.

Most of the swimmers are competing at the championships for the first time and team manager Zanele Nkomazana said they are using the platform to expose their swimmers another level of competition.

