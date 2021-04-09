Mozambique: Communique of the Extraordinary Double Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community, Maputo, Republic of Mozambique, 8th April 2021

9 April 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

1. The Extraordinary Double Troika Summit (DTS) of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) was held in Maputo, Republic of Mozambique, on 8th April 2021.

2. The Double Troika Summit was officially opened by H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique and Chairperson of SADC, and was attended by the following Heads of State and Government or their representatives:

Mozambique: H.E. President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Chairperson of SADC.

Botswana: H.E. President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Malawi: H.E. President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, In-coming Chairperson of SADC.

South Africa: H.E. President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, In-coming Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Zimbabwe: H.E. President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, and Outgoing Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

2. United Republic of Tanzania: H.E. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, representing H.E. President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Outgoing Chairperson of SADC.

3. Also in attendance was H.E. Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, the Executive Secretary of SADC.

4. The Double Troika Summit paid tribute to the late H.E. Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania, and out-going Chairperson of SADC by observing a minute of silence.

5. Double Troika Summit received a report from the Organ Troika on the security situation in Mozambique, and noted with concern, the acts of terrorism perpetrated against innocent civilians, women and children in some of the districts of Cabo Delgado Province of the Republic of Mozambique; condemned the terrorist attacks in strongest terms; and affirmed that such heinous attacks cannot be allowed to continue without a proportionate regional response.

6. Double Troika Summit expressed its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Government and people of the Republic of Mozambique, particularly the bereaved families, on the loss of their loved ones.

7. Double Troika Summit expressed SADC's full solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Mozambique, and reaffirmed SADC's continued commitment to contribute towards the efforts to bring about lasting peace and security, as well as reconciliation and development in the Republic of Mozambique.

8. Double Troika Summit directed an immediate SADC Organ technical deployment to the Republic of Mozambique, and the convening of an Extraordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ by 28 April 2021 that will report to the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit to be held in the Republic of Mozambique, on 29 April 2021.

9. Double Troika Summit, commended H.E. President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, of the Republic of Botswana, and Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation for spearheading the work of the Organ.

10. Double Troika Summit also commended H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, and Chairperson of SADC, for his leadership and for convening the Summit.

Issued at: Maputo, Republic of Mozambique, 8th April 2021

Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved.

