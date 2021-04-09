Angola: Head of Spanish Government Leaves Angola

8 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, has left the Angolan capital, where he made an official 48-hour visit at the invitation of the African country Head of State, João Lourenço.

In Luanda, on Thursday morning, Pedro Sánchez took part in the Angola-Spain Business Forum, met with the Angolan Head of State and, alongside João Lourenço, witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements between delegations of the two countries.

In the afternoon, the President of the Spanish Government visited the electric substation of ELECNOR, in Boavista, and the Salesianos Dom Bosco College, in the urban district of Sambizanga.

From Luanda, the President of the Government of Spain headed to Senegal, second stage of his tour of the African continent.

