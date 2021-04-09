South Africa: Registration for Vaccines to Open for All On 16 April, Although Supply Will Be 'Somewhat Constrained'

9 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The Health Department has revealed details of the phased roll-out, including to the elderly, workers over 40 and those in congregate settings such as old-age homes and prisons.

Electronic registration for everyone who wishes to receive vaccines in South Africa will open on 16 April, Dr Leslie Bamford who is coordinating the roll-out programme, announced on Friday, 9 April. Registration will be open for all but the vaccines will be rolled out in two phases - on 17 May and 17 October.

Bamford, who was presenting details of the plan to civil society and other stakeholders, said vaccine supply will still be "somewhat constrained" in the second quarter (May to August) but will ease up significantly after that.

The Pfizer vaccine, requiring two shots, would be rolled out in the metros where the necessary facilities were available, while rural areas would get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Phase 2 would target those over 60, workers aged 40 and older and those living in congregate settings such as old-age homes and prisons. Bamford said that while those with comorbidities will not be specifically targeted in this phase, she believed most will be covered by the age requirement.

She added that they...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

