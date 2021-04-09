Zimbabwe: Viset Conducts a Solution Holders Engagement Meeting in Goromonzi

document

On Thursday the 8th of April 2021, Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) conducted an engagement dialogue meeting with solution holders in Goromonzi. The meeting was aimed at fostering dialogue to address issues that affect the informal sector in Goromonzi.

As part of an ongoing process, through community listening meetings and surveys (evidence based advocacy), today's engagement dialogue meeting was informed by the survey findings. The meeting was attended by Headman Musonza, a representative from the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Art and Recreation ; Mr Maforo, a representative from the Groromonzi Rural District Council (GRDC) ; Mr Zvobgo, a representative from Agritex ; Mrs Matipano and informal traders. A total of 44 participants attended the meeting, with 50% of them being youth and 60% being women.

Currently the Goromonzi Rural District Council is using by-laws that were crafted in 1974. It was observed that there is room for advocacy around the renewal of policies that govern the informal sector as it is the source of livelihoods for the majority of people in Goromonzi. Mr Maforo spoke at length about the opportunitIES that young entrepreneurs can access through the Empower Bank as a means of revitalizing their business ventures post COVID;19. He also shared details on some of the trainings that are being offered to young people at Vocational Training Centres.

Mrs Matipano presented on the importance of recognizing value;chains that are created between farmers and informal traders, and equally how one can become both a farmer and an entrepreneur. She encouraged women and youth to become self-employed and also invited them to attend the free Farmers Market School programme that they are running in Goromonzi.

The Headman concluded the meeting by recognizing the importance of reviewing legislation that governs the informal sector and encouraged the Goromonzi community to continue networking and growing their businesses.

Source: VISET