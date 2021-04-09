Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Council Needs More Earthmoving Equipment to Improve Services

Beitbridge Municipality says it is mobilising resources to acquire more earth-moving equipment that is critical in addressing service delivery deficiencies in the country's southern border town.

Town clerk, Mr Loud Ramakgapola said with the availability of more equipment, they may be able to address challenges around the road network and attending to the perennial sewer woes.

He said although they had made provisions to acquire some of the key equipment in their annual budget, the Covid19 pandemic had adversely affected their revenue inflows.

Mr Ramakgapola said most of the residents in the town were informally employed and were finding the going tough under the prevailing conditions and hence the failure to pay for their rates and services at the council.