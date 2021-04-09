Morocco: Tiznit-Dakhla Expressway Project to Take Shape Next Year (Minister)

9 April 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Oued El Ouaer — The project of the Tizinit-Dakhla expressway will take shape during the next year, announced Thursday minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, Abdelkader Amara.

The minister, who inspected the sections of this project in the province of Tarfaya, said that the implementation of this large-scale project is advancing at a steady pace in the region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, which alone hosts 475 km of this expressway, including three structures, at an estimated cost of 3.6 billion dirham.

In a statement to MAP, he stressed that this road of 1,055 km, which mobilizes an investment of nearly MAD 10 billion, is of great importance since it is a transcontinental road linking Europe to sub-Saharan Africa through Morocco.

Amara added that this project includes the building of a bridge of 1,650m for the bypass of the city of Laayoune, considered the largest in Morocco with a total budget of 1.1 billion dirhams.

