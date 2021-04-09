Namibia: Walvis to Evict Occupants to Sell Erven

Walvis Bay — No erven will be offered for sale this time around in Narraville, while only 20 erven will be available in Kuisebmond and 49 in Meersig to first time buyers.

However, occupants of eight of the erven expected to be sold in Kuisebmond will have to be evicted first for the erven to be sold on public auction, according to the Walvis Bay council's latest recommendations.

Spokesperson for the Walvis Bay municipality, Kevin Adams yesterday told New Era that no eviction notices have been issued yet.

"Eight erven are occupied illegally - and on 30 March 2021, under item 12.8, council resolved to evict the occupants and the sale of those erven will then proceed," reads a response from the municipality to New Era.

The previous council, whose reign ended in November last year, initially wanted to sell 79 single residential erven, five general residential erven, 14 local business erven and 36 light business erven situated in Meersig, Narraville and Kuisebmond and city centre on a first come first serve basis.

The current council cancelled the sale in December last year to familiarise itself with the conditions of the sale.

Walvis Bay mayor, Trevino Forbes told New Era that the council wanted to familiarise itself first with the terms and conditions of the sale, as first-time homeowners were being disadvantaged.

"Because of land that was previously sold fraudulently, we cannot allow the sale or any land deals to continue unless we, as the current council, scrutinise it," said Forbes.

Council, however, recommended during the council meeting held on Tuesday that these erven be sold to persons from previously disadvantaged groups or indigenous Namibian citizens, who were denied and deprived opportunities to own land due to government policies in existence prior to the independence of Namibia and the re-integration of Walvis Bay.

"A sworn affidavit will be required to verify that the bidder do not own any residential property in Namibia. Erven not sold during the first bidding to first time buyers will be made available to the public during the second bidding," according to council recommendations.

Commenting on the issue Wednesday, former Walvis Bay mayor Immanuel Wilfred said the unavailability of serviced land in Walvis Bay will remain a challenge.

"Farm 37 is relevant if we want to get rid of backyard shacks. Evicting people from erven in Kuisebmond will not solve the housing issue either," he explained.

Wilfred said during his time in council, it became clear that most of the open land had been bought already and remains vacant for years.

"That is why we consciously chose to move people to Farm 37 to solve the land issue during our time," he said.