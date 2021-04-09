Swaziland: Swazi Government Looks to Cut 3,000 Public Service Jobs

The Swaziland (eSwatini) Government is looking to cut 3,000 public service jobs and there could be no salary review this year, as the kingdom's economy continues in free-fall.

At present the public service salary bill is thought to amount to about 35 percent of the kingdom's government's annual budget.

Trade unions say they were given this news at a negotiation meeting on Wednesday (7 April 2021).

The eSwatini Observer, a newspaper in effect owned by the absolute monarch King Mswati III, reported, 'During that bargaining process government reportedly emphasised the need to strike the balance between the salary review exercise and the financial burden it is currently facing, as also engendered by the COVID-19 pandemic.'

The Observer reported at the meeting government negotiators said the number of public servants would have to be reduced by 3,000 over three years.

Sikelela Dlamini, General Secretary of the Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT), one of the kingdom's biggest unions, said they would probably fight the government in the court.