Morocco: Covax - Morocco Receives First Allocation of Anti-Covid Vaccine

8 April 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Morocco has benefited from a first allocation of anti-Covid19 vaccine under the COVAX mechanism, the health ministry announced on Thursday, stressing that additional doses will be allocated to the Kingdom in the coming weeks.

"Morocco was able to benefit, thanks to the COVAX mechanism, from a first allocation of vaccines against the Covid-19 virus, which is dedicated to it. Additional doses will be allocated to the country in the coming weeks as part of this same mechanism," said the ministry in a statement.

This is a complementary supply of anti-Sars-CoV-2 vaccines that will allow the Kingdom to carry out the national vaccination campaign against Covid-19 launched on January 28, 2021, in accordance with the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI.

Morocco participated in the COVAX mechanism, set up at the end of 2020 by GAVI "Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization", in collaboration with the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and other partners, said the same source, noting that this is a global initiative that works with governments and manufacturers to ensure the availability of vaccines used to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To date, the COVAX mechanism has enabled more than 100 participating countries to benefit from rapid and equitable access to doses of safe, effective and WHO-recognized vaccines, which will cover up to 20% of the population of each country, despite the increased demand and reduced availability of vaccines, the statement concluded.

