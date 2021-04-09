Malawi: National Bank of Malawi Hands Over Covid-19 Items to Citizens Response Team

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc on Thursday handed over items worth K10 million to the Citizens Response to Covid-19 Initiative for the fight against the pandemic.

The Bank pledged to pay for the items a few months ago after members of the Initiative, which is being led by France based Onjezani Kenani sourced the items on their own according to the needs of society in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

Presenting the items in Blantyre, NBM plc Head of Human Capital Charles Dulira who is also Chair of the Bank's Covid 19 Response Committee, said the Bank decided to contribute to the Citizens initiative because the war against the pandemic need concerted efforts and unity to win.

"We have seen many people and organizations putting resources together to help in the fight against the pandemic. NBM has pumped in over K100 million in the fight against the pandemic. We also saw private individuals joining the fight against the pandemic because everyone is affected in one way or another."

"The Citizens Response to Covid-19 Initiative shows just how hard individuals have worked to put resources together in the fight against the pandemic. Therefore, as the Bank of the Nation, NBM plc committed to donate items worth K10 million to the initiative which we are officially handing over today," said Dulira.

"The Bank will continue to put in place measures that protect its customers and employees from Covid-19 until this war is won," said Dulira.

Receiving the items which included 200 oxygen pressure regulators and 800 spare O rings, Director of Finance and Distribution of the Initiative Masankho Mbizi hailed NBM plc for the donation saying it will positively impact the fight against Covid-19.

"We are very grateful to NBM plc for recognizing our efforts of helping in the fight against the pandemic. We are all aware that government was overwhelmed with the second wave of the pandemic and needed support hence our initiative," said Mbizi.

He said at the Initiative closes its fundraising drive which has hit more than K200 million in cash and kind on 15 April 2021.

"We will have everything donated audited by AMG Global who are external auditors to ensure that there was transparency and accountability in terms of purchasing and distribution across the country because we have been open and transparent during our fundraising initiatives," said Mbizi.

He also hailed the Ministry of Health for facilitating transport for distribution of the items to all the 28 districts of the country as per their plan of reaching out to all the people in the country.