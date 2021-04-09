Malawi: Govt Threatens to Withhold Pay Cheques for Striking Teachers

Government says it will withhold April pay cheques for teachers who fail to return to classes by April 12.

A government official said the government team which is leading negotiations with Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM), has already communicated the stand to TUM executive during a meeting which took place in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Our sources say the meeting, which was also attended by Malawi Congress of Trade Union leadership, ended without a resolution as government maintained its stand of no risk allowances for teachers, while TUM insisted on continuing with the sit-in until government changes its decision.

TUM President Willie Malimba could not immediately comment on the matter as he was said to be in a meeting.