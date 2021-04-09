Angola: Spanish Premier Thanks Angolan Government for Hospitality

9 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, Friday thanked the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço for welcoming him during his 24-hour visit to Angola.

On his Twitter account, Pedro Sánchez said that relations between the two countries had gained a new boost after the signing of several agreements in the Angolan capital.

"We signed several agreements in the areas of agriculture, fisheries, industry and transport that have further strengthened cooperation between our countries," he said in the post.

During his stay, Pedro Sánchez took attended Angola-Spain Business Forum, had a meeting with the Angolan Head of State and witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements between delegations from the two countries.

Bilateral cooperation relations between Angola and the Kingdom of Spain are based on the General Cooperation Agreement, signed on 20 May 1987, and the Complementary Agreement to the General Agreement, signed in November 1987.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

