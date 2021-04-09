Angola: Government Asks for Spain's Support in Building Its Economy

8 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Minister of State for Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior, on Thursday asked the Kingdom of Spain for help in building up the national economy, making it less dependent on oil.

Speaking at the Angola-Spain Business Forum, as part of the official visit of the President of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez Pérez Castejón, to the African country, Manuel Júnior said that support was needed for the economy to grow in a sustainable way, to generate jobs, create income and make it possible to combat hunger and poverty, raising the standard of living of the population.

"We are counting on Spain," said the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior, adding that Angola wanted to put an end to its dependence on oil, with a focus on changing the country's economic structure to a more diversified economy.

He pointed to the agriculture, industry, fishing, tourism and construction sectors, amongst others, as the areas that could help build the country's income sources.

In his opinion, only in this way can Angola have an economy with high and sustainable growth levels, based on competitiveness criteria.

Aware of the challenges, Júnior said it was necessary to establish the "confidence" factor in the economy, considered to be a fundamental element in companies, both public and private.

In his speech, he reviewed the macro-economic situation in Angola, pointing to the appreciation of the Kwanza since last November against other foreign currencies, focusing on the Dollar and the Euro.

