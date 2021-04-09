Kenya: Covid-19 - Isiolo Suspends Non-Essential Services for 30 Days

Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti has suspended all non-essential services for one month to stem the spread of Covid-19 following increased cases and deaths.

Several county staff and a number of MCAs, among them Health Chief Officer Ibrahim Alio and Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa, have contracted the disease.

The disease has killed 12 people in the last one month, nine of them in March and three early this week, at the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Isiolo County Referral Hospital.

Staff offering essential services in the finance, health, water, municipality and fire departments will continue working from their offices for the 30 days.

However, the teams will be lean to minimise contact as the non-essential staffers work from home.

Underlying conditions

County Secretary Ahmed Galgalo, who made the announcement, said staffers aged 58 years and above and those with underlying conditions will work from home until it's ascertained that it is safe for them to return to work.

"The work-from-home directive will be reviewed upon assessment of the situation after the lapse of the 30 days," Dr Galgalo said.

Members of the public were barred from visiting the offices during the period unless there is an emergency.

Under this circumstance, departmental heads will be required to make necessary arrangements to ensure the needed services are provided.

Vaccination

Dr Galgalo encouraged county staff and residents to take the Covid-19 jab being offered at public health facilities so as to build their immunity against the disease.

Majority of the county staff, including health workers, have been reluctant to take the jab over concerns about serious side effects.

Efforts by their leaders to have them change their minds have borne little or no fruit.