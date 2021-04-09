Burundi: Human Rights, Justice Still on Agenda in EU-Burundi Talks

9 April 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Moses Havyarimana

The Burundian government and European Union Thursday winded up the second round of political dialogue aimed at improving relations and leading to the lifting of sanctions imposed on Burundi since 2015.

The political dialogue was attended by ambassadors of Germany, Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

While addressing the press in Bujumbura, Burundi's Foreign Affairs Minister Albert Shingiro said that the second round of talks included a roadmap towards improving relations between Burundi and the European Union.

"Its high time we close the chapter of 2015 to 2020, so we discussed a lot on issues regarding human rights, justice, good governance and co-operation," he said.

Mr Shingiro said his government is working towards the lifting of all sanctions imposed by the EU as per Article 8 of the Cotonou agreement.

The European Union in 2015 suspended direct aid to Burundi.

Last week, the US released a statement indicating continued human rights violation in the country, with the media space and freedom still a concern as some international media outlets are still banned to operate in the country.

"The dialogue is going on well and we hope that this will continue as the Foreign Affairs minister is expected to visit EU headquarters in Brussels very soon," said Claude Bochu, the European Union ambassador to Burundi.

Before the suspension of EU aid to Burundi, EU member states contributed almost 50 percent of Bujumbura's annual budget.

The European Union is expected to inject €67 million this year in energy, agriculture and health.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.