Tanzania: Simba Face Al Ahly in Formality CAF Tie

9 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Simba Sports Club today face Al Ahly of Egypt in the CAF Champions League's last match in the Groups stage at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

The match, which is scheduled to start at 4pm Tanzanian time, will be officiated by Algerian referee Mustapha Ghorbal. In reality, this is a formality because the two teams have already qualified for the quarterfinals stage of the competition.

Simba are at the top of the Group's standings, with 13 points. Al Ahly are second with eight points - points which cannot be beaten by AS Vita of DR Congo and El Merrikh of Sudan who also play today in Kinshasa. AS Vita have so far collected four points, while El Merrikh have two points.

The Al Ahly-Simba encounter will be a battle for supremacy- if only because Simba target to maintain their unbeaten run, while Al Ahly want to avenge for losing a previous match, and also keep their 31-goal unbeaten run in the CAF Champions League matches on their home soil. Al Ahly won 24 matches and drew seven times.

Records show that Al Ahly's last match it lot in Cairo in the CAF Champions League was against Asec Mimosa of Ivory Coast on June 28, 2016, which they lost 2-1.

Records also show that Al Ahly scored 75 goals, and conceded 16.

