Tanzania: Government Gives Yanga, TFF 4 Days to End Differences

9 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The government has given a four-day ultimatum to Young Africans (Yanga) and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to end their misunderstandings. Yanga had sent their complaints to the ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports about TFF not treating the club fairly.

The Yanga leadership, led by their chairman, Dr Mshindo Msolla, held a meeting on Wednesday with the government, complaining against TFF and the ministry summoned TFF, wanting to know what the problem was.

The Sports Development Director in the country, Yusuph Singo, told The Citizen yesterday that Yanga submitted their complaints about not being treated fairly by TFF and referees. "Yanga had a number of complaints and we held talks with them at 10am until 2pm. The main agenda was about them not being treated fairly by TFF and referees. "The entire leadership of Yanga, led by their chairman, secretary general, lawyer and members of the club executive committee attended the meeting yesterday (Wednesday)," said Singo.

Singo said TFF and Yanga had complained to each other about things that could have been discussed without the government being involved. He said the problem to the two parties is that they don't trust each other.

"We have directed them to end their misunderstandings in their next Monday meeting as the government will not be there. So, all that we need is a feedback from them," insisted Singo.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.