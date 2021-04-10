Gambia: Busura Nema Inaugurates New Borehole Project

Busura Nema in the West Coast Region recently inaugurated a new borehole project at a colourful ceremony held at the village in Kombo Central.

The new project courtesy of BlaXit, Busura Holding and the Village Development Committee (VDC) is expected to end years of the community's long quest for potable drinking water.

Alieu A. Faye, alkalo of Busura expressed delight with the inauguration of the new water facility for his community.

He hailed the coming of the water project for the community, saying the community is growing rapidly and that makes the demand for water high.

"We have no doubt that the new borehole would tremendously change lives in the community," He stated.

Faye hailed sponsors and the VDC for the leadership role played in the execution of the project.

He underscored the importance of water in life, adding that the coming of the new borehole will significantly end years of drudgery endured by people in their search for potable drinking water.

Luke Mackenzie, chairman Council of African Descendants (COAD) and ambassador of the Six Region of Africa, explained that the water project was initiated after becoming aware that many people in Busura did not have access to potable drinking water close to their house.

"We thought that the people in the community really needed development. So we decided to bring water so that people in the village could just access within their doorstep," headed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This, he explained spurred them as members of BlaXit and COAD to embark on a fund raising campaign among their members including those in the Diaspora to empower the community.

"We want to empower youths and make Africa great again."

He underscored the importance of the project for the community of Busura, saying it is a life-changing project that will greatly transform the West Coast community.

Julia Nyancho Kujabi, CEO and founder of BlaXit and secretary of Council of African Descendants (COAD), explained in detail the road leading to the inauguration of the project.

She recalled that it all started when they visited the area and saw the need to help the community with a borehole project to end the decades long nightmare villagers go through in accessing potable drinking water.

Nyancho Kujabi as she is fondly called acknowledged the support of their friends in the Diaspora, who she said, felt that their historical family lineage still remained in Africa.

She disclosed that after the borehole project, they want to kick start fencing the school as well as embark on farming and recycling projects.

Pa Manneh, a member of Maga Dego, a childhood movement which the Alkalo of Busura belongs to equally hailed the water project, describing it as a life-changing one for the community.

While outlining the importance of water in life, Manneh commended sponsors for the kind gesture.